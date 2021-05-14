Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

