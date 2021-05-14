Signaturefd LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $262.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.50 and its 200 day moving average is $270.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

