Signaturefd LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 681.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

