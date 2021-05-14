Signaturefd LLC Buys 39 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $590.97 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

