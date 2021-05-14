Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

