Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 93.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

