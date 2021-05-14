Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,129% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

