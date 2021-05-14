Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) received a $19.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 15,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.