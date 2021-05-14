Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $85.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

