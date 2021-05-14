SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,637.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $838,874.06 and $23,637.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,725.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.61 or 0.08129800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.08 or 0.02588342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00647746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00208993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.78 or 0.00818041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00666426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.00601777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007143 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,162,530 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

