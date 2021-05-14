SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of SIBN opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

