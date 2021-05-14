ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

