Shopify (TSE:SHO) Given “Buy” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

