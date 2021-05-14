ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $202.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

SWAV stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

