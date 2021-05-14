Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,574,248.96 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.