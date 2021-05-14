Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Announces Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.31 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

