Shield Protocol Price Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $3.93 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00015149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00610502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00232902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.74 or 0.01133587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.82 or 0.01211483 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

