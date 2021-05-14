Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2927 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $3.85 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.