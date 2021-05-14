Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.91. 1,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Specifically, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,696.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

