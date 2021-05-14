SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. SharpSpring updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SHSP traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $194.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.