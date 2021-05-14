Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 1,079,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

