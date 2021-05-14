Shah Capital Management Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Shah Capital Management cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for 5.3% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.44% of Antero Midstream worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM opened at $9.22 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

