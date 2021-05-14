SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. 1,275,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

