Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,355.24

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,355.24 ($30.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,503 ($32.70). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,462 ($32.17), with a volume of 343,096 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.89.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

