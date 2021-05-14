Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCI stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,505,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

