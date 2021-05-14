Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $64.97 million and $34.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00043504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014300 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

