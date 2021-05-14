Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,813,184. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $817.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.45.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

