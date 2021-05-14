Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 413,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,813,184. The company has a market cap of $815.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.45.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

