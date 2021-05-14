Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Announces Earnings Results

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,813,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

