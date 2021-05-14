Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

