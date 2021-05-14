Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post $167.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.13 million. Semtech reported sales of $132.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $701.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Semtech stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. 417,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,271. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. Semtech has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Semtech by 111.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

