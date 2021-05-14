Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 354 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $944,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after purchasing an additional 154,008 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.28. 4,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.