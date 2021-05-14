Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 5,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

