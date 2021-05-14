Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

