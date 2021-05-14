Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 242,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,437. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

