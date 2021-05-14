Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

FE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.61. 68,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,721. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.