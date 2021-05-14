SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. SelectQuote updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SLQT stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -134.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,589.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,785 shares of company stock valued at $25,205,792. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

