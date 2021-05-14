SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Andy Gulliford Buys 358 Shares of Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 993.60 ($12.98) on Friday. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 978.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

