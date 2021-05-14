Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 26,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 173,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

