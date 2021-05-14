Security National Trust Co. Sells 225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $252.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,459. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

