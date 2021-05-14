Security National Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 90,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,613. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

