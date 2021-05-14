Security National Trust Co. Has $6.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security National Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $127.09. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

