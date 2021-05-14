Security National Trust Co. Has $4.95 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PEP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $146.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,578. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

