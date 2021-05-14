Security National Trust Co. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.86. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,966. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

