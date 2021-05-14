Security National Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,002. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

