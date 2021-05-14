Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock remained flat at $$40.10 during trading on Friday. 138,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.