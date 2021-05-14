SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.31 million.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 153,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,945. The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

