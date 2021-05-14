SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.31 million.
SeaSpine stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 153,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,945. The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.