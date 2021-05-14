Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $49.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,809,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,368,000.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

