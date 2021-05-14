Seaport Res Ptn Comments on California Water Service Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

