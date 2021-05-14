Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,471 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SEA stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

